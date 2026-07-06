Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.15 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 540.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,194 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.13% of Qualys worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Qualys by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,636 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $16,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,710 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,832 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6,727.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Get Qualys alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 196,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,552,610. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $162,976.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,881 shares of company stock worth $8,945,654. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Qualys from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $125.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualys wasn't on the list.

While Qualys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here