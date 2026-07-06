Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 770.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,430 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 57,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $88,735,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,202,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,249,045.49. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,411,601 shares of company stock worth $115,398,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSXY stock opened at $76.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $88.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSXY. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria's Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report).

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