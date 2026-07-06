Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.33 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,958,151,000 after buying an additional 970,029 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56,920.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 421,955 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $240,603,000 after acquiring an additional 421,215 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 401,664 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $229,033,000 after acquiring an additional 293,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $137,280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts: Sign Up

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $547.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $544.85 and a 200-day moving average of $626.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $493.84 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.47 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $698.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Key Headlines Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Article Title

Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to Northrop Grumman’s recent contract wins in space, propulsion, and missile systems, plus its reaffirmed 2026 outlook and upcoming July 21 earnings date, as reasons investors are rotating into the stock. Article Title

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Northrop Grumman, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northrop Grumman wasn't on the list.

While Northrop Grumman currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here