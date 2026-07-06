Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report) by 774.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,683 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 78,537 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.24% of SPS Commerce worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 564 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,158 shares in the company, valued at $530,248.20. The trade was a 9.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $59.06 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $143.55. The business's 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 11.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.730-4.760 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson set a $55.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.45.

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SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company's platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC - Free Report).

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