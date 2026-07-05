Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 247.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Timken worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Timken by 734.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,286,250 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 2,012,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Timken by 124.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,358,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $102,106,000 after acquiring an additional 753,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,644,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $44,421,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 735,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,865,000 after purchasing an additional 515,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Timken in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TKR stock opened at $139.37 on Friday. Timken Company has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's payout ratio is 32.73%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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