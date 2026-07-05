Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy $ES

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 357.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,129 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,481 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average is $69.79. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

See Also

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