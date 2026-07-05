Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,421 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,332 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Article: Airbnb offered $750 to Americans to open up their homes during the World Cup—mostly women took it up and now they’re earning thousands

Airbnb is benefiting from a World Cup-related hosting boost, with the company offering $750 incentives to Americans to open their homes and hosts reportedly earning around $3,000 on average. That highlights strong short-term demand for its marketplace and could support investor sentiment around revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Article: Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)’s Chesky says App can become an ‘Amazon for services’

CEO Brian Chesky’s comments that Airbnb can become an “Amazon for services” reinforce the company’s long-term growth story beyond home rentals, including hotels, car rentals, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and AI features. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an Outperform rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion.

Recent analyst commentary remains supportive, with Robert W. Baird raising its price target to $160 and reiterating an rating, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside for Airbnb from travel demand and platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Article: Airbnb vs. MGM Resorts International: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Airbnb continues to attract broad investor attention, including comparisons with other travel and consumer stocks, but these pieces are mostly framing articles rather than direct catalysts for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains.

Heavy insider selling is the main caution signal: director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares, and director Kenneth Chenault sold 8,346 shares. Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment because they may be read as reduced confidence or a desire to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales from co-founder Nathan Blecharczyk add to the pressure, reinforcing concerns that recent gains may be meeting some profit-taking from company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 294,903 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $43,772,452.29. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,622,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $389,250,550.36. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,339,621 shares of company stock valued at $322,629,605 in the last ninety days. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day moving average is $133.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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