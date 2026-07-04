Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 1,595.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,719 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $951.67 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $990.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.57. The stock has a market cap of $422.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total value of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $917.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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