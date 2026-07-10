Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Free Report) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,366 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Sonos worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sonos by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996,425 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,472.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Sonos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Sonos Price Performance

SONO opened at $14.08 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONO

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Further Reading

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