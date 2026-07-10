Go Pro
→ Sell Tesla, Buy the New King of FSD Cars (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in Sonos, Inc. $SONO

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Sonos logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its Sonos stake by 133.7% in the first quarter, buying 80,291 additional shares and ending with 140,366 shares worth about $1.88 million.
  • Institutional interest in Sonos remains high, with hedge funds and other investors owning 85.82% of the stock and several firms making large increases to their positions in recent quarters.
  • Recent Sonos headlines were mixed: the company set July 29 for its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, but reports of executive layoffs and restructuring raised concerns about product development and internal disruption.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Free Report) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,366 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 80,291 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Sonos worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sonos by 626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,663,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,996 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996,425 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,472.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 753,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company's stock.

Key Sonos News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:

Sonos Price Performance

SONO opened at $14.08 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sonos from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONO

About Sonos

(Free Report)

Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company's core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.

Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Sonos Right Now?

Before you consider Sonos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonos wasn't on the list.

While Sonos currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
Flash Crash or Cash? The AI Hardware Reset Investors Can’t Ignore
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 6, 2026

Recent Videos

Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines