Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,266 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 43,075 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.9%

TEL stock opened at $197.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $170.58 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,644. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.93.

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About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

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