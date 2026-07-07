Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,191 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in IDEX were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $3,311,159.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,346,134.76. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.84. 103,810 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,982. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.25 and a 12-month high of $230.18. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. IDEX's dividend payout ratio is 43.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

See Also

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