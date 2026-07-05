Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 124.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,211 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 375,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $879,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,869 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $746,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007,968 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $407,705,000 after purchasing an additional 105,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.83 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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