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Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.44 Million in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Brixmor Property Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd opened a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter, buying 50,098 shares valued at about $1.44 million.
  • Institutional ownership in BRX remains very high, with several other funds recently adding stakes and 98.43% of the stock held by institutional investors and hedge funds.
  • Brixmor reported solid quarterly results, with EPS of $0.41 beating estimates and revenue of $354.82 million, while analysts currently rate the stock a Buy with a consensus price target of $33.25.
  • Interested in Brixmor Property Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,307,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $324,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,242 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,890 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,503,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,831,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.04. 1,933,482 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,837. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Brixmor Property Group's payout ratio is presently 85.42%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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