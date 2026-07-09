Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2.24 Million in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,931 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of R. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $239.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $253.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $265.49 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $254.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.67 and a 52-week high of $284.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.25. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.050-14.80 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Ryder System's dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.95, for a total transaction of $149,910.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,781,748.60. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $169,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,569.46. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company's stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company's Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

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