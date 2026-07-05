Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $6.32 Million in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,664 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. State Street Corp grew its position in Woodward by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,758 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $603,663,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,870 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,093,000 after buying an additional 106,390 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,403,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $354,691,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,065,294 shares of the technology company's stock worth $322,060,000 after buying an additional 334,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,014,000 after buying an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,578,725.70. The trade was a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,320.02. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $393.00.

View Our Latest Report on WWD

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $418.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $380.97 and its 200-day moving average is $364.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.31 and a 52-week high of $450.92.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.Woodward's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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