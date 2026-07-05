Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $6.47 Million in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,397 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $6,468,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Toll Brothers from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.56.

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Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,302,264.48. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,122,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,510,574.62. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,468,657. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.52 and a twelve month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.87%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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