Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,096 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $76.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

Ichor stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. 881,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,133. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $403,637.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,694.75. The trade was a 33.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 13,705 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $961,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 165,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,586,824.82. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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