Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 11.2% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,378,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Biohaven by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Biohaven Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. 2,128,443 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,918. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Biohaven from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company's most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

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