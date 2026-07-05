Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AGCO by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $19,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,009 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $116.52 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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