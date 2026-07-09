Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. $CTO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 64.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,816 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,721 shares of the company's stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $357,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 0.7%

CTO opened at $21.39 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.52 million, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 2.47%. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.190-2.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CTO Realty Growth's payout ratio is currently 723.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, June 29th. JonesTrading upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in single-tenant net lease properties. The company's primary focus is on acquiring, owning and managing retail assets leased to creditworthy operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. By targeting essential retail segments, CTO Realty Growth seeks to generate stable, inflation-protected income streams while maintaining a disciplined investment approach.

The REIT's portfolio is concentrated in convenience store and fuel service locations, with additional assets in other retail categories where net lease structures prevail.

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