Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1%

TJX stock opened at $154.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.34 and a 200-day moving average of $156.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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