Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 143,898 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 185.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,466 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 143,898 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $901,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,869,143 shares of the technology company's stock worth $835,626,000 after acquiring an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $433,537,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $416,900,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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