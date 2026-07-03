Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 53,358 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 516.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of HubSpot worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 99,622 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 56,348 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the software maker's stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HubSpot by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $17,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This trade represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,946,698. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Zacks Research cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $202.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.00. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.63 and a 52-week high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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