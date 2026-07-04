Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 7,362 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 349.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $994.50 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,038.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,045.97. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $917.39 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 53.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's payout ratio is 57.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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