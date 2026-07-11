Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,493 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 56,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 58,404 shares of the company's stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $2,898,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP raised its stake in Shake Shack by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,154,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 32,258 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 378,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,099.60. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,311. The trade was a 22.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782 in the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.96.

View Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

NYSE SHAK traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,997. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company's fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.63.

More Shake Shack News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shake Shack received some supportive attention from an article arguing the stock may be fairly valued after its sharp decline, which could help investors view the recent weakness as overdone. Shake Shack (SHAK) Stock Looks Fairly Valued After A 61% Fall

Shake Shack received some supportive attention from an article arguing the stock may be fairly valued after its sharp decline, which could help investors view the recent weakness as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: National French Fry Day promotions highlighted Shake Shack among food deals and freebies, which may boost near-term traffic and brand visibility but is unlikely to materially change fundamentals on its own. It’s National French Fry Day! Here are All the Salty Deals and Freebies You Can Score

National French Fry Day promotions highlighted Shake Shack among food deals and freebies, which may boost near-term traffic and brand visibility but is unlikely to materially change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Shake Shack to strong sell , and also cut EPS estimates across several future periods, signaling softer earnings expectations and adding pressure to the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded Shake Shack to , and also cut EPS estimates across several future periods, signaling softer earnings expectations and adding pressure to the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple Zacks revisions lowered forecast earnings for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028 and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that profit growth may be slowing versus prior expectations.

Multiple Zacks revisions lowered forecast earnings for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, FY2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028 and FY2028, reinforcing concerns that profit growth may be slowing versus prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: News that Dairy Queen hired a Shake Shack veteran to modernize its technology is more of a competitor-development story than a direct Shake Shack catalyst, but it may remind investors that peers are investing in operational improvements. Dairy Queen hires Shake Shack vet to modernize tech

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK - Free Report).

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