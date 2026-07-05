Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 17,865 Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,865 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.12% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,062,147 shares of the company's stock worth $535,310,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,282,000 after purchasing an additional 440,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,707,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $187,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,762 shares of the company's stock worth $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,199,525 shares of the company's stock worth $131,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In related news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.85 and a twelve month high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial set a $112.00 price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $129.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an "accumulate" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OLLI

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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