Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 193,531 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. $SHO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO - Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 193,531 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SHO alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. 2,055,982 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,521. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.84%.The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors's dividend payout ratio is 327.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunstone Hotel Investors

In other news, insider Robert C. Springer sold 89,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $1,041,512.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 573,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,666,893.66. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc NYSE: SHO is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset‐managing upper‐upscale extended‐stay and premium‐branded hotel properties in the United States. The company's business model centers on generating stable, long‐term cash flows through franchise agreements and third‐party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone's portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high‐growth secondary markets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sunstone Hotel Investors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sunstone Hotel Investors wasn't on the list.

While Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here