Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 334,420 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 334,420 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,747,646,000 after purchasing an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,015,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,020 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,179,888,000 after purchasing an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.02. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,677,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,114. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. The trade was a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,211 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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