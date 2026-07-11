Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Bristow Group Inc. $VTOL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of Bristow Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,599 shares of the company's stock worth $75,313,000 after buying an additional 71,638 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 132,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 130,735 shares of the company's stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,613,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company's stock.

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Bristow Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 156,915 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $388.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.68 million. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristow Group Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristow Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Bristow Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTOL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bristow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristow Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VTOL

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc is a global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry and search-and-rescue (SAR) operations worldwide. The company specializes in the safe and efficient transport of personnel, equipment and supplies to offshore oil and gas platforms, as well as emergency response and medevac services. Bristow's operations support exploration, production and decommissioning activities, helping energy companies maintain continuity of production in some of the world's most challenging environments.

The company maintains a diverse fleet of turbine-powered helicopters, including medium- and heavy-lift aircraft such as the Sikorsky S-92, Airbus H225 (formerly EC225) and Leonardo AW189.

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