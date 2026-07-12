Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. $CTBI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.09% of Community Trust Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,617 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company's stock.

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Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $72.04. The company's stock had a trading volume of 88,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,303. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Community Trust Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.50.

View Our Latest Report on Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky. As the parent of Community Trust Bank, the company provides a comprehensive range of banking services to individuals, families and businesses throughout eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and northeast Tennessee. With origins dating back to the early 20th century, the organization has built a reputation for supporting community development and regional economic growth across the Appalachian region.

The company's personal banking offerings include checking and savings accounts, consumer installment loans, home equity and mortgage lending, as well as online and mobile banking platforms.

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