Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,336,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% during the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,028.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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