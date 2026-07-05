Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,700,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Houlihan Lokey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.6% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 5,774 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,378.90. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.1%

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $140.02 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.30 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.16). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $191.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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