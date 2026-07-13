Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Position in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Free Report) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in WD-40 were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 476.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WD-40 from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of WD-40 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $305.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WD-40

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $264.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $175.38 and a 52-week high of $298.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.26.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 13.23%.The business had revenue of $195.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. WD-40's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

WD-40 News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting WD-40 this week:

Positive Sentiment: WD-40 reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $2.33, easily topping the $1.58 consensus, while revenue rose 24.3% year over year to $195.1 million, also above expectations. WD-40 Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

WD-40 reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $2.33, easily topping the $1.58 consensus, while revenue rose 24.3% year over year to $195.1 million, also above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY 2026 guidance, now expecting adjusted EPS of $6.05 to $6.35 and net sales of $675 million to $690 million, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum. WD-40 Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management raised FY 2026 guidance, now expecting adjusted EPS of $6.05 to $6.35 and net sales of $675 million to $690 million, signaling stronger-than-expected business momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a new $100 million share repurchase authorization, which investors often view as a sign of confidence in future cash flow. WD-40 Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

The company also announced a new $100 million share repurchase authorization, which investors often view as a sign of confidence in future cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts reacted positively as DA Davidson raised its price target to $305 from $270 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the upbeat tone around the stock. Benzinga

About WD-40

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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