Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,841 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,128 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,777 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,236 shares of the company's stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,619 shares of the company's stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 259.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Phillip Widman purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,904. This represents a 12.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce T. Pettet acquired 1,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $303,403.34. The trade was a 15.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $288,615 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NYSE RGR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.62. 67,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $615.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.26 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s payout ratio is -60.27%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

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