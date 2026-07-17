Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 7,139 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Broadcom by 895.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,788,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.57 per share, for a total transaction of $373,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

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Broadcom Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $374.45 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $402.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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