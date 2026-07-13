Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 2,762,872 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,873 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,762,872 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up 1.0% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.85% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Base Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 428,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 123,451 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 79,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 45,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

Get ZIM alerts: Sign Up

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $29.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Saar Dotan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $492,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,242,958.21. This represents a 13.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,310. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services wasn't on the list.

While ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here