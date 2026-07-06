Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Buys 2,886 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,066 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average is $193.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.34 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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