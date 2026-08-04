YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,637 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,307 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of YETI worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,079.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of YETI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Further Reading

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