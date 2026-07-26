Yext $YEXT Position Lessened by Lead Edge Capital Management LLC

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,843,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,948,782 shares during the period. Yext makes up about 7.4% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned 7.83% of Yext worth $30,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yext by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts: Sign Up

Yext Price Performance

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Yext has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of $502.75 million, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Yext

In other Yext news, Director Seth H. Waugh bought 133,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 319,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,791.25. This trade represents a 71.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander acquired 76,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $397,711.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 141,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,011.80. The trade was a 117.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Yext from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YEXT

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yext, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yext wasn't on the list.

While Yext currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here