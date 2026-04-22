Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 49,235 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,503 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 49,235 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Yousif Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $248,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $249.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.35 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.41 and a 200-day moving average of $225.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.66.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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