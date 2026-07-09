Yum China $YUMC Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) by 1,727.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,564 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 736,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.22% of Yum China worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 35.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company's stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 171.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on YUMC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

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Yum China Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Yum China has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Yum China's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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