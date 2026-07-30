Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 724,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after purchasing an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 958.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,374,000 after purchasing an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $252.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $352.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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