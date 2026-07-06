Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,316 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,256 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.73.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $267.18 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.05 and a 12 month high of $352.66. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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