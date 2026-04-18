ZEGA Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,727 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Intel to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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