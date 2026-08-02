Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,693 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 188,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Zeta Global worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 223.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Freedom Capital raised Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zeta Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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