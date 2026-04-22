Zillow Group, Inc. $Z is Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's Largest Position

Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,911 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 634,510 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up approximately 100.0% of Greencape Capital Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.12% of Zillow Group worth $185,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 58.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Zillow Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.60.

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Zillow Group Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:Z opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.06, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,361 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $235,615.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,805,466. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $175,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 136,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,431.80. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,683,986. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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