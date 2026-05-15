Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.62% of Zimmer Biomet worth $111,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.80.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.12 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 24.94%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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