Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,784 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 23,344 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.32% of Zimmer Biomet worth $57,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,307,000. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 113,478 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 360,462 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 393,476 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $38,757,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts: Sign Up

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.22 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. The trade was a 20.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Evercore upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $105.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zimmer Biomet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zimmer Biomet wasn't on the list.

While Zimmer Biomet currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here