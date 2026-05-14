Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,342,659 shares of the company's stock after selling 352,534 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Zoom Communications worth $202,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,942,000 after buying an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Zoom Communications

Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.00. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $111.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $5,679,146.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,571.12. This represents a 65.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,886 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,129,071.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,312.36. The trade was a 86.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company's stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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