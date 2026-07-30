ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $GTM Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100,675 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,992,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.95% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $90,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Domenic Maida acquired 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

Trending Headlines about ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo highlighted customer success stories: Impartner reported stronger quarterly pipeline generation, Liaison rebuilt its higher-education account-based marketing strategy, and The Plunk Foundation said donations doubled after using ZoomInfo’s data to identify potential supporters. These reports offer evidence of customer value and potential demand for the platform. Impartner customer story Plunk Foundation customer story Liaison customer story

ZoomInfo highlighted customer success stories: Impartner reported stronger quarterly pipeline generation, Liaison rebuilt its higher-education account-based marketing strategy, and The Plunk Foundation said donations doubled after using ZoomInfo’s data to identify potential supporters. These reports offer evidence of customer value and potential demand for the platform. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 24, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases from November 3, 2025, through May 11, 2026. These notices largely repeat previously reported allegations and are solicitations for affected investors, rather than new court findings.

Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 24, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases from November 3, 2025, through May 11, 2026. These notices largely repeat previously reported allegations and are solicitations for affected investors, rather than new court findings. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that ZoomInfo and certain executives failed to disclose customer migration from legacy seat-based subscriptions to consumption-based models, weakening downmarket demand, declining retention, and challenges related to the transition toward AI products. The litigation creates potential legal costs, reputational damage, and uncertainty around the company’s growth outlook. Levi & Korsinsky notice

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:GTM opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

Further Reading

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